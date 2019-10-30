Hawks' Trae Young: Will not return Tuesday
Young (ankle) will not return to Tuesday's contest against the Heat, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
Given that Young stayed down on the court for a while and could hardly put weight on the foot while being helped off the floor, it's not surprising that he's being held out for the remainder of Tuesday's game. His status for Thursday's home game against the Heat is very much in question at this point, and he's probably trending more toward doubtful. If he ends up missing significant time, Kevin Huerter, DeAndre' Bembry and Evan Turner (Achilles) could absorb additional minutes and ballhandling responsibilities.
