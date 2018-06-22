Hawks' Trae Young: Will play in summer league

Young has been added to the Hawks' summer league roster, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young, who was drafted No. 5 overall and traded to the Hawks, will have an opportunity to showcase his talents at summer league. It's possible he ends up as the team's starting point guard sooner than later, as current starter Dennis Schroder has acknowledged he doesn't want to be a part of Atlanta's rebuild.

