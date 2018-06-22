Hawks' Trae Young: Will play in summer league
Young has been added to the Hawks' summer league roster, Michael Cunningham of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young, who was drafted No. 5 overall and traded to the Hawks, will have an opportunity to showcase his talents at summer league. It's possible he ends up as the team's starting point guard sooner than later, as current starter Dennis Schroder has acknowledged he doesn't want to be a part of Atlanta's rebuild.
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....