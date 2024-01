Young (calf) is available to play Saturday against the Wizards, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young presumably picked up an injury Friday against the Pacers, but he won't sit in the second half of this back-to-back set. The star floor general is averaging 25.4 points, 10.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game over his last 10 outings, and he's expected to handle his regular workload while running the offense Saturday.