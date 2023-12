Young (knee) is available for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

As expected, Young has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for an 11th straight game. Over his last 10 appearances, the dynamic point guard has averaged 29.3 points, 12.4 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.