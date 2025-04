Young (Achilles) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's game against the Magic, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young continues to contend with right Achilles tendinitis, but it won't keep him off the floor Tuesday. The superstar guard has recorded a double-double in 10 of the last 13 games, averaging 24.9 points and 11.9 assists per game over that span.