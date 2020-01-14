Young (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Sarah Spence of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young missed Sunday's game with discomfort in his hamstring, but he was able to go through shootaround Tuesday, and the Hawks have already cleared him to play. Young will look to pick up where he left off, averaging 31.8 points, 9.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his last five healthy games.