Hawks' Trae Young: Will play Tuesday
Young (hamstring) will be available for Tuesday's game against Phoenix, Sarah Spence of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young missed Sunday's game with discomfort in his hamstring, but he was able to go through shootaround Tuesday, and the Hawks have already cleared him to play. Young will look to pick up where he left off, averaging 31.8 points, 9.4 assists and 6.0 rebounds over his last five healthy games.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...