Young finished with 43 points (12-31 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 11-13 FT), four rebounds, nine assists and two steals in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 147-145 overtime victory over the Nets.

The 25-year-old guard set a new season scoring high in the win, and Young came through when it mattered most as he scored 14 of Atlanta's 16 points in OT. After a bit of a sluggish start to the campaign, he's been his usual self in November, averaging 28.1 points, 11.0 assists, 3.1 threes, 2.9 boards and 1.8 steals over nine games while shooting 42.1 percent from the floor and 38.4 percent from three-point range.