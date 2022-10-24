Young registered 28 points (9-25 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five rebounds and nine assists across 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to Charlotte.

After making four of his first five shot attempts, Young missed 15 of his next 20 as Atlanta was blown out by the Hornets. He has taken at least 22 shots in each contest and has yet to make more than nine shots in any game. All in all, he's made just 32.4 percent of his shot attempts and 25.0 percent of three-point tries. Last season was his best shooting year -- 46.0 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from beyond the arc -- and it's likely only a matter of time before he finds his stroke.