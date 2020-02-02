Hawks' Trae Young: Won't be back Saturday
Young has departed Saturday's game against the Mavericks with a right ankle sprain and will not return, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Young left with 6:29 remaining and was replaced by Brandon Goodwin. Young has dealt with several injuries to the ankle this season but will hope to return for Monday's game against the Celtics.
