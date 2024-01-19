Young (illness) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup in Miami, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young didn't travel with the Hawks to Miami and will miss his first game since Dec. 8. Last time he was sidelined, Bogdan Bogdanovic moved into the starting lineup, while Patty Mills emerged to play 17 minutes off the bench. A similar situation could occur Friday, but Garrison Mathews is also a candidate for increased playing time, as Wesley Matthews (calf) has also been ruled out. Young's next chance to suit up will come Saturday at home against the Cavaliers.