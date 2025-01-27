Young (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Young managed to play through a right hamstring injury Saturday against the Raptors. He will sit out of the first game of the Hawks' back-to-back set Monday and aim to return for Tuesday's contest against the Rockets. With Vit Krejci already in the starting lineup due to Jalen Johnson's shoulder injury, Garrison Mathews and Bogdan Bogdanovic could be inserted into the Hawks' starting five in Young's absence.