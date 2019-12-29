Hawks' Trae Young: Won't play Monday
Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Young had X-rays come back clean after spraining his right ankle Friday against the Bucks, but he'll miss his second consecutive contest Monday. The Hawks haven't announced an official recovery timeline for the 21-year-old, but the team is liable to remain cautious with their young point guard if there's any concern with the injury. Kevin Huerter figures to see increased run at the point in Young's absence, though Allen Crabbe, Cam Reddish and DeAndre' Bembry could also see more minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...