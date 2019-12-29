Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Magic, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young had X-rays come back clean after spraining his right ankle Friday against the Bucks, but he'll miss his second consecutive contest Monday. The Hawks haven't announced an official recovery timeline for the 21-year-old, but the team is liable to remain cautious with their young point guard if there's any concern with the injury. Kevin Huerter figures to see increased run at the point in Young's absence, though Allen Crabbe, Cam Reddish and DeAndre' Bembry could also see more minutes.