Young (rest) won't play in Sunday's contest against the Bucks, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Young was questionable entering Sunday's game as it was expected he may be rested. The team has been eliminated from the playoffs for a while now and has no reason to risk injury to their rookie point guard. Jaylen Adams and DeAndre' Bembry will figure to see an uptick in minutes with Young out. Looking ahead, Young's final chance to play this season will be against the Pacers on Wednesday.