Young (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Nets, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Young was initially listed as questionable with the left hamstring injury, which looks to be significant enough to force his fourth absence of the season. According to Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, coach Lloyd Pierce said that Young's hamstring was feeling sore during a recent practice and continued to bother him after the team flew to New York, so it's not too surprising the Hawks decided to err on the side of caution and hold him out. In Young's stead, Brandon Goodwin stands to see expanded minutes as the Hawks' starting point guard.