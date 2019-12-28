Hawks' Trae Young: Won't return Friday
Young won't return to Friday's game against Milwaukee due to a right ankle sprain, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Young suffered the injury near the end of the first half, and the team has since announced that he won't return to Friday's action. Considering the nature of the injury, it seems unlikely that he'd be ready to play in the second half of Atlanta's back-to-back Saturday against Chicago, but the Hawks should provide an update in the near future.
