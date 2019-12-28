Hawks' Trae Young: Won't travel to Chicago
Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Young suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's loss to the Bucks, and the injury is serious enough to keep him out of Atlanta's upcoming matchup. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to return Monday in Orlando. Cam Reddish and DeAndre' Bembry could see extra minutes Saturday in Young's absence.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.