Young (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bulls, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Young suffered a sprained ankle during Friday's loss to the Bucks, and the injury is serious enough to keep him out of Atlanta's upcoming matchup. It remains to be seen whether he'll be ready to return Monday in Orlando. Cam Reddish and DeAndre' Bembry could see extra minutes Saturday in Young's absence.