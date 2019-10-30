Young (ankle) had X-rays on his ankle return negative, but he's still slated to undergo an MRI, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

While Young has avoided any fractures, it's possible the MRI reveals something else. There's reportedly optimism that he's avoided a serious injury, but it also wouldn't be a surprise for Young to miss several games given the level of pain he appeared to be in while being helped off the court Tuesday. DeAndre' Bembry, Kevin Huerter and Evan Turner (Achilles) would presumably see a boost in fantasy value if Young is sidelined for a stretch.