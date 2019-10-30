Hawks' Trae Young: X-rays return negative, MRI next
Young (ankle) had X-rays on his ankle return negative, but he's still slated to undergo an MRI, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
While Young has avoided any fractures, it's possible the MRI reveals something else. There's reportedly optimism that he's avoided a serious injury, but it also wouldn't be a surprise for Young to miss several games given the level of pain he appeared to be in while being helped off the court Tuesday. DeAndre' Bembry, Kevin Huerter and Evan Turner (Achilles) would presumably see a boost in fantasy value if Young is sidelined for a stretch.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...