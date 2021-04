Young had X-rays on his left ankle come back negative and will undergo and MRI on Thursday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The 22-year-old was diagnosed with a sprained left ankle after being helped to the locker room during Wednesday's overtime loss to the Knicks, but the extent of the injury is still being determined. Young's status for Friday's matchup versus the Heat is very much in doubt as he continues to be evaluated.