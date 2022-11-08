Forrest registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over Long Island.
Forrest scored in double figures for the first time this season and dished out a team-high five dimes. Across two appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.
More News
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Transferred back to parent squad•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Transferred to G League•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Making push for rotation spot•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Suits up Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Remains out with illness•
-
Hawks' Trent Forrest: Misses open practice due to illness•