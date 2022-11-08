Forrest registered 11 points (4-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 129-119 win over Long Island.

Forrest scored in double figures for the first time this season and dished out a team-high five dimes. Across two appearances, the 24-year-old is averaging 7.5 points, 4.5 assists, 1.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 24.1 minutes per game.