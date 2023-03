Forrest produced 23 points (11-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 137-116 win over Delaware.

Forrest was extremely efficient en route to a season-high 23 points. He also dished out a team-high eight assists, his most since notching a season-high 12 against Motor City on Jan. 27, and recorded at least three steals for the third time over his last four appearances.