Forrest was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol and didn't practice Sunday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Forrest sat out Friday's win over the Nuggets while being evaluated for a possible concussion, and his entry in the protocol would seem to suggest he's been diagnosed with the head injury. Though he hasn't officially been ruled out for Monday's game against the Thunder, Forrest's absence from practice Sunday suggests he's not going to be cleared to play versus Oklahoma City.