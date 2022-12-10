Forrest (concussion) scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 FT) and chipped in three assists, two rebounds and two steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 120-116 loss to the Nets.

Even though he missed the Hawks' previous three games while in the NBA's concussion protocol, Forrest played his most minutes of the season in his return to action. The inflated playing time was out of necessity, as Atlanta was without three starters due to injury in Dejounte Murray (ankle), John Collins (ankle) and De'Andre Hunter (hip). Aaron Holiday picked up the start at shooting guard in place of Murray, but Forrest looks like he'll be a bigger beneficiary of Murray's absence than Holiday, Justin Holiday (11 minutes) and Jarrett Culver (10 minutes) will.