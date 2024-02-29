The Hawks plan to convert Forrest from a two-way contract to a standard NBA contract, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Forrest had been in the midst of his second season on a two-way deal with the Hawks, but after having already been active for the maximum 50 games at the NBA level this season, he wasn't eligible to suit up for Atlanta on his current contract. By upgrading Forrest to a standard contract, he'll be eligible to play again, but it's unclear if the transaction will be made official prior to Thursday's game in Brooklyn. Atlanta is set to waive Patty Mills to open up a spot on the 15-man roster for Forrest, who is averaging 2.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game over 20 appearances for Hawks this season.