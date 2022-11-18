Forrest was transferred back to the G League on Thursday.
Forrest joined Tyrese Martin and Jarrett Culver as a wave of players headed down for Atlanta that can be afforded thanks to a mostly healthy roster. Forrest has appeared in just five games and has logged no more than six minutes in a contest, so his departure shouldn't have a noticeable impact on the rotation.
