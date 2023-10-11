Forrest tallied 13 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals over 14 minutes in Tuesday's 108-107 win over the Cavaliers.

Forrest hit the game-tying layup while fouled by Emoni Bates and hit the subsequent free throw to give the Hawks the one-point win. He signed a two-way deal with Atlanta on Sept. 12 after playing 23 NBA games with the team last season when he averaged 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.0 minutes per game. He'll look to carve out a larger role for himself during the preseason and will have his next chance Thursday against the Grizzlies.