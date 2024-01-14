Forrest totaled four points (1-4 FG, 2-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 13 minutes during Saturday's 127-99 loss to Washington.

Forrest played at least 13 minutes for the fifth time in the past six games, yet failed to do anything of note when he was on the floor. The Hawks were embarrassed by the Wizards, affording some additional minutes to their fringe options. Although he has been a consistent part of the rotation over the past two weeks, Forrest holds no sustainable fantasy value.