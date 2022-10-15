Forrest ended Friday's preseason game against the Pelicans with 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes.

Forrest ended up leading the team in minutes despite coming off the bench, as the Hawks appear to be assessing what kind of role, if any, he'll have during the upcoming 2022 campaign. He averaged 12.8 minutes primarily in a bench role for the Jazz in 2021, putting up 3.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 60 games (six starts).