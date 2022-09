Hawks head coach Nate McMillan said Wednesday that Forrest didn't participate in Atlanta's open practice due to a non-COVID illness, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

It's unclear if the ailment is related to the same bug currently affecting Dejounte Murray (illness), but Forrest was one of several players to miss Wednesday's open practice. Provided the illness doesn't linger, Forrest should be available for the Hawks' preseason opener against the Bucks on Oct. 6.