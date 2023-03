Forrest notched 27 points (12-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, eight assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's 132-126 win over Grand Rapids.

Forrest posted season highs in points and rebounds while finishing two assists shy of his first triple-double. He also recorded at least one steal and one block in the same game for just the third time this season.