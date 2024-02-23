Forrest is ineligible to play in Friday's game against the Raptors, as he's already been active for the maximum 50 games at the NBA level that he's allotted this season as one of the Hawks' two-way players, Brad Rowland of the Locked On Podcast Network reports.

Forrest is still able to play in games for the G League's College Park Skyhawks if the Hawks choose to assign him to the affiliate, but he won't be able to suit up for the NBA club unless Atlanta upgrades him from his two-way deal. The 25-year-old hasn't been a regular factor in the rotation this season, appearing in 20 of the 50 games in which he's been active while averaging 2.0 points, 2.1 assists and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per contest.