Forrest has been placed in the league's concussion protocol, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Forrest didn't play Friday against the Nuggets since he was being evaluated for a possible concussion, but now that diagnosis has been made official. This means he's in line to miss a couple of games in a best-case scenario, though these injuries are often tricky and it's hard to assess a realistic timetable for his return. That said, he isn't going to alter many fantasy rosters in his absence.