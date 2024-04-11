Forrest accumulated six points (3-5 FG, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, five assists and one steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 115-114 loss to the Hornets.

Forrest saw an uptick in playing time for the shorthanded Hawks on Wednesday and posted a relatively well-rounded stat line. Despite his decent performance against Charlotte, Forrest will likely see minimal playing time once Dejounte Murray (quadriceps) is able to return.