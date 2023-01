Forrest managed 17 points (7-14 FG, 2-2 FT), 12 assists, six rebounds, one steal and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 124-120 loss to Motor City.

In his first G League appearance since Nov. 22, Forrest operated as College Park's primary point guard and made the most of his opportunity by recording a double-double. Across five appearances with the Skyhawks, the 24-year-old is averaging 12.4 points, 7.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds in 29.8 minutes per game.