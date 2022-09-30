Forrest (illness) was unable to participate in Friday's practice and won't travel with the team to Abu Dhabi, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Forrest continues to deal with a non-COVID illness, and while it sounds like he could still travel overseas if he gets healthy, he won't be making the trip with the Hawks when they depart. If Forrest is able to get cleared within the next day or two, he should be available for Atlanta's preseason opener against Milwaukee on Oct. 6.