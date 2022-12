Forrest is coming off the bench for Monday's contest against the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

After starting Atlanta's previous outing, Forrest will officially return to his normal reserve role. Throughout Forrest's 10 appearances off the bench this season, the Florida State product is averaging 2.5 points, 1.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 10.4 minutes per game.