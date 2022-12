Forrest isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's matchup with the Magic, Lauren L. Williams of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Trae Young's return from a back injury will send Forrest back to his usual bench role. Forrest averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes across his last two games in the starting lineup.