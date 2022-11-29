Forrest provided four points (2-4 FG), three rebounds, two assists and two steals across 15 minutes during Monday's 104-101 loss to the 76ers.

Forrest has seen action in back-to-back contests after being called up from the G League, logging 13 and 15 minutes, respectively. He's made the most of his opportunities so far, totaling six points, three rebounds, four assists and two steals.