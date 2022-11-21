Forrest recorded 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes during Sunday's 105-97 loss to Westchester.

Forrest notched season highs in points, rebounds, assists and minutes played. Across three appearances, the 24-year-old has averaged 11.0 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 1.7 steals in 27.3 minutes per game.