Forrest will start Friday's game at Charlotte, Sam Perley of the Hornets' official site reports.

Coach Nate McMillan is switching things up, giving Forrest and Bogdan Bogdanovic starts over AJ Griffin and Jalen Johnson. In his two prior starts, Forrest averaged 5.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks in 31.5 minutes.