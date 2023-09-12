Atlanta re-signed Forrest on a two-way deal Tuesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Forrest spent the 2022-23 campaign with the Hawks on a two-way deal, averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 12.0 minutes per game across 23 NBA appearances (three starts). The undrafted point guard out of Florida State was better during limited action in the G League, averaging 16.7 points, 6.6 assists, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 31.0 minutes per game across seven appearances (six starts). Forrest figures to handle a similar role in 2023-24.