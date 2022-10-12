Forrest (illness) is in uniform and will be available for Wednesday's preseason game against the Cavaliers, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.

Forrest has been sidelined with a non-COVID illness since the preseason began, but it appears he's now good to go as the Hawks play their penultimate preseason game Wednesday. It's unclear if he'll be on any sort of minutes restriction in his return to the court, but he should be full go when the regular season tips off next Wednesday against Houston.