Forrest was transferred to the Hawks from the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Monday.
Forrest will be back with the Hawks for Monday's game against Milwaukee after a brief stint in the G League for the Skyhawks' season opener. His presence shouldn't affect Atlanta's rotation much.
