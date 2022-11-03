Forrest was transferred to the G League's College Park Skyhawks on Thursday, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports.
Forrest had an impressive showing during the preseason but wasn't part of Atlanta's rotation to begin the regular season. He averaged just 3.3 minutes per game over three appearances but should have the chance to log more playing time in the G League.
