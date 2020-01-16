Hawks' Treveon Graham: Moved to Hawks
Graham, along with Jeff Teague, was traded from the Timberwolves to the Hawks on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Graham was carving out a decent role with the Timberwolves, seeing 20.1 minutes per game and starting 20 of his 33 appearances. That said, he's struggled with his shot, scoring just 5.2 points on 35.4 percent from the field and 24.1 percent from three. Considering the Hawks are in a rebuilding phase, the 26-year-old Graham could maintain a solid role moving forward.
