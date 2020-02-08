Hawks' Treveon Graham: Probable with knee bruise
Graham is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Knicks due to a bruised right knee, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Graham picked up an injury during Friday's loss to the Celtics, but he's still expected to take the court. Over the past four games, he's averaging 5.3 points and 3.8 rebounds in 17.8 minutes.
