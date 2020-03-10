Hawks' Treveon Graham: Questionable vs. Knicks
Graham (personal) is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Knicks.
The nature of Graham's personal issue is unclear, but his status should be updated after shootaround. He's averaging just under 15 minutes per game off the bench since the All-Star break.
