Hawks' Treveon Graham: Ready to play Sunday
Graham (knee) is available to play Sunday against the Knicks.
Graham was considerable probable with a right knee bruise, so it's no surprise he'll be suiting up Sunday. The 26-year-old played 25 minutes Friday and had 10 points, five rebounds and three blocks, but his inconsistent playing time -- he played eight minutes the previous game -- limit any fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.