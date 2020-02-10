Hawks' Treveon Graham: Scoreless in seven minutes
Graham (knee) had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.
Graham (knee) barely saw the court in this one despite the two extra sessions. The 26-year-old wing is at best a dart throw in daily leagues even on nights when the team is dealing with injuries.
More News
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.