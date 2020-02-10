Play

Graham (knee) had zero points (0-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in seven minutes during Sunday's 140-135 double-overtime win against the Knicks.

Graham (knee) barely saw the court in this one despite the two extra sessions. The 26-year-old wing is at best a dart throw in daily leagues even on nights when the team is dealing with injuries.

