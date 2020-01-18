Hawks' Treveon Graham: To play Saturday
Graham (not injury related) will be available for Saturday's game against Detroit, Mike Conti of the Atlanta Hawks Radio Network reports.
Graham was dealt from the Timberwolves to the Hawks on Thursday, but after missing Friday's matchup, he'll be ready to make his Atlanta debut along with Jeff Teague. He figures to take on a sizeable role with his new squad.
