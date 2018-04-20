Cavanaugh appeared in 39 games for the Hawks in 2017-18 and averaged 4.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

Cavanaugh spent a majority of the season in the G League but was somewhat productive off the bench for the Hawks this year. His highest scoring game came on Nov. 13 at New Orleans in which he erupted for 16 points on 6-of-7 shooting. It's likely, given his time in the NBA this year, that Cavanaugh should be able to land a two way contract with an NBA squad this off-season.